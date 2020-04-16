826 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours as India's number soars to 12,759. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP File Image

With 826 new cases of the coronavirus and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of patients has gone up to 12,759, according to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Out of these, 10,824 are active cases while 420 have died. 1514 others were either discharged, cured or migrated. News agency ANI said there was a decrease in the rise in cases and death rate. As per the latest update, Maharashtra continues to be at the top with 2,919 infections and 187 deaths. Delhi stands next with 1,578 patients carrying the virus while 32 have died. Here is a statewise tally.

STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA

