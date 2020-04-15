Image Source : PTI Construction firms in Cyberabad warned over migrant labourers

The Cyberabad police on Wednesday warned construction companies and labour supervisors of legal action if they fail to counsel migrant labourers to stay back and take care of them. The warning came as a large number of migrant labourers from other states trying to go back to their native places by walking after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar directed the construction company managements and labour supervisors to counsel their migrant labour and take care of their stay. "Otherwise, legal action will be taken against the concerned companies, including construction company management and labour supervisors for abetting the violation of lockdown orders," he said.

Migrant labourers from different states have been trying to go to their native places by walking since Tuesday. He noted that many of them are carrying small children and luggage also and are walking very dangerously on the highways.

The commissioner said they may meet with road accidents or suffer dehydration and other health issues.

Sajjanar, under whose jurisdiction several construction sites are located, said the administration was making all arrangements to provide food and shelter for their safe stay during the lockdown period.

"However, due to various misgivings about the lockdown, the people are deciding to take up this Herculean task of returning to their far away native places by foot," he said and asked the workers to stay wherever they are and seek help of the administration or police for any issues of food and shelter.

