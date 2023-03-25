Follow us on Image Source : FILE Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar writes to his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a money laundering case penned a letter to his lady love - Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of his birthday on Friday. The letter that was released on Saturday addressed the actress as his 'Botta Bomma' and thanked her for all the love she's given him. Furthermore, he called her his baby at the end of the letter.

Conman puts his heart out in the letter

On the occasion of his birthday, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a love letter to Jacqueline. He wrote, "My baby Jacqueline, my Bomma, I missed you so much on the occasion of my birthday. I am missing your energy around me. I have no words to say but I know that your love for me will not end. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need no proof, that's enough for me baby.

But I must say that my botta bomma I am missing you a lot and you know how much I love you. Having you in my life and your love is the best gift for me. Love you my baby, thank you for giving your heart to me. I also thank my supporters and family who wished me on my birthday. I got hundreds of congratulatory letters. I consider myself lucky. Thanks, Regards Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh wrote similar letter on holi

Earlier, Chandrasekhar had written a letter to Fernandez during the festival of Holi. In this letter, Sukesh wrote, "On the day of the festival of colors, I promise you, the colors which have faded or disappeared, I will bring them back 100 times." In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote 'I will ensure this and it is my responsibility as well.' In the letter, Sukesh also said 'I love you' to Jacqueline Fernandes. Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote to Jacqueline Fernandes, 'My baby, always keep smiling, you know you are for me and how important you are.' Sukesh wrote in the letter 'Love you my princess, miss you, my bee, my Bomma, my love.

