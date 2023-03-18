Follow us on Money laundering case: Court extends conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's judicial custody till March 31

Money laundering case: The Patiala House Court in Delhi, on Saturday, extended the judicial custody of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till March 31 in connection to a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore. Earlier today, he was brought to the court where his custody was extended.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar also filed a petition seeking the transfer of the case to another judge, accusing the judge of being biased. However, the court refused to hear his plea and also expressed displeasure over the filing of the petition. "The accused does not have the right to comment on the presiding officer," the court contended.

Earlier on February 24, a Delhi court had granted three days' remand of Chandrashekhar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), recently arrested in another case of extortion and money laundering.

He was arrested in an enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered by the ED for allegedly duping former promoter of Religare Enterprises Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore. According to the complainant, Sukesh Chandrashekar had called Japna M Singh by impersonating himself as a senior government official and extorting money from her.

About the money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate case is based on a Delhi Police case against Chandrasekhar for allegedly taking money from TTV Dinakaran, the Former AIADMK leader. He allegedly took the money to bribe the Election Commission officials in order to get the two leaves symbol for the VK Sasikala faction in a by-election on the RK Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

The Delhi High Court stayed the main bribery case in 2019. Chandrasekhar was arrested from jail while in custody in connection with another case. In October 2022, the trial court framed charges against him in PMLA.

Chandrasekhar has been also accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy. The alleged conman was claimed to have scammed Aditi Singh with the promise of securing the release of her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

