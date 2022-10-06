'Heights of chamchagiri': Congress leader's remarks on President Murmu sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj, often known for his remarks that cause controversies, on Thursday sparked a row with his remarks on President Draupadi Murmu. The Congress leader in a tweet said, “I hope no country gets a President like Droupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If one lives their life by eating salt, they would know.”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took serious note of the remarks and sent a notice to the leader. The BJP fiercely attacked the grand old party for the leader's remarks and said that Raj has an "anti-tribal mindset."

The leader tweeted a while later and said that his comments have nothing to do with the grand old party.

His tweet read: “my statement with regards to Droupadi Murmu is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum.”

BJP attaks Udit Raj, a former BJP leader

BJP's Sambit Patra attacked Udit Raj, who had earlier switched from BJP to Congress, and said, "Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the 1st time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset."

Shehzad Azad said that with this remark, Congress "stoops to a new low". He said, "After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! "

"Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adivasi samaj?": he asked.

"Udit Raj is a serial offender - not just President Murmu but he has continually insulted the top constitutional position & President Kovind ji. He called President Kovind “deaf and dumb”

Now he calls Murmu Ji “chamcha”

Congress never acted because they endorse his views," Azad said.

Amit Malviya said, "Sonia Gandhi is in Mandya, surrounded by media. Has anyone asked her if Congress and she in her capacity as the interim president endorse Udit Raj’s view on Smt Draupadi Murmu?

Her silence will be seen as acquiescing to the obnoxious comment made by Udit Raj."

Latest India News