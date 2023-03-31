Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Punjab’s Patiala jail tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sidhu is lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term.

Patiala: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on Saturday. Sidhu is lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case. As per the official Twitter account of the former MP the concerned authorities have informed about the Sidhu's release from the jail.

"This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," the official Twitter of Sidhu tweeted.

The news of release of the Congress leader from the jail came days after his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. She also wrote an emotional letter to her husband in jail. Sidhu in a letter to her husband said she is waiting for him and 'probably suffering more than him'.

In a tweet she wrote, "He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad. Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. ruth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT."

Notably, the cricketer-turned-politician is serving a one-year jail term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case. In May last year, the Congress leader was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the three-decade-old road rage case.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt. It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order. On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.

