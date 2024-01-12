'Damage done, will be visible in elections': Ex-Congress MLA after party declines Ram Mandir invite

Follow us on Image Source : @SHRIRAMTEERTH A view of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Former Congress MLA and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh's brother, Lakshman Singh has hit out at the 'Grand Old Party' for declining the invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and questioned their advisors.

Ex-Congress MLA Lakshman Singh said, "...Those who fought (in Ram Temple movement) will obviously make the decision (regarding pranpratishtha). They have made the decision. As far as invitation is concerned, what is the meaning of declining it? What message are we sending across? When Rajiv Gandhi got it unlocked, who are you to decline it? If our leadership keeps such advisors, the results would be the same as have come so far... The damage is done, it will be visible in the elections."

Digvijaya Singh's brother has called the decision to decline the invite for Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony as inappropriate.

Earlier, the BJP had released a poster saying "recognise the faces who have turned down the invite for the Ram Temple," and called out those opposing Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha are against Sanatan.

ALSO READ | 'Recognise faces who...': BJP's poster jibe at Opposition leaders for refusing Ram Mandir invitation