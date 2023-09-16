Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
  4. Don't fall for BJP's narrative, remain cautious on Sanatan issue, Congress leaders in CWC meet: Sources

Speaking in the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that everyone needs to remain united and work together with the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, sources said.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: September 16, 2023 23:10 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party
Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other leaders during Congress Working Committee Meeting, in Hyderabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Telangana on Saturday said that they shouldn't fall into the trap of BJP's narrative and must stand by the poor, according to sources.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states said that there is a need to remain cautious on the issues like Sanatana.

More to follow...

