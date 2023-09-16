Congress demands Women's Reservation Bill be passed during special session of Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress demands Women's Reservation Bill be passed in Parliament

Congress demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of parliament, a resolution undertaken at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stated.

In a resolution adopted at its first meeting after being reconstituted, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) alleged that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion.

"The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections," it said.

Condolence resolution on the demise of Oomen Chandy

The CWC expressed sorrow and grief on the sad demise of former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy who passed away on July 18, 2023 at the age of 79. He was a towering stalwart who represented Puthupally constituency for over 53 years until his death, making him the longest serving member of the Kerala Legislature Assembly.

Condolence resolution on Manipur violence

The CWC expressed profound sense of loss and anguish at the ongoing situation of ethnic violence in Manipur. The people of Manipur have witnessed extreme devastation and are facing innumerable hardships. More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured and more than 5000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents. More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured and more than 5000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents.

