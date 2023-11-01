Commercial LPG cylinders' prices increased from today, check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

LPG price hike: The oil companies have increased the prices of the commercial LPG cylinders starting November 1 by Rs 101.50. Now, the commercial cylinder of LPG will now be available for Rs 1833 in the capital Delhi, as per the new rate.

No increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices

The new prices of the LPG cylinders will be applicable only on 19 kg commercial cylinders. The domestic LPG cylinders will not undergo any change of price and it remains constant. The price of domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 903, in Kolkata, the price of 14 kg cylinder is Rs 929. The price of domestic LPG cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 902.5 while in Chennai, domestic gas cylinder is being sold for Rs 918.5.

Price rose in October also

It is worth mentioning that the oil companies had increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on the October 1 when the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was increased by Rs 209. After the implementation of new rates in October, the retail selling price of commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi had become Rs 1731.50, which has now become Rs 1833 after the increased rate in November.

However, there was no change in the prices of the domestic cylinders last month as well.

Prices were slashed in September

Commercial LPG cylinder also became cheaper in September. Oil marketing companies had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 157 in September, after which this cylinder was sold at Rs 1522.50 in Delhi and Rs 1636 in Kolkata. In August, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced by Rs 100.

