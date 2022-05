Follow us on Image Source : @COLAJAYKOTHIYAL Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) resigns from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (Retd), who was the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party for Uttarakhand, resigned from the membership of the party on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kothiyal said, "In view of the sentiments of ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary, elderly, women, youth and intellectuals, I am giving my resignation today, on May 18, 2022, from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party."

