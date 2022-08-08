Lucknow police receives WhatsApp message threat to kill CM Yogi, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station after a WhatsApp message was received threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow police said.

According to reports, the search for the accused is underway, informed Lucknow Police.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and leadership for the success of the state.

Addressing the meeting of the seventh Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Adityanath said, "Whatever the state has been successful in doing today, the biggest support has been the guidance and leadership of the prime minister."

"The mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas, sabka prayas' given by the prime minister, has become the foundation for the 'sarvasparshi' (omniscient) and 'sarvasamaveshi' (all inclusive) development of the state," Adityanath said.

Lives and livelihoods of the people of the country could be saved during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the decisions taken by the prime minister, he said, adding that under his guidance, the entire country is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi has appealed to the people of the country to work hard to achieve new targets with new promises to determine how India of 2047 will be like. "From this point of view, this meeting is very much relevant," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also listed various achievements of the state government.

