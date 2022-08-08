Shrikant Tyagi case: Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments at Noida residence of self-proclaimed politician

Highlights Videos of today's encroachment drive showed JCBs inside Noida's Grand Omaxe society

Residents of the society were seen cheering up for the encroachment drive

Shrikant Tyagi, meanwhile, continues to be on the run

Shrikant Tyagi case: Bulldozers reached Noida's Grand Omaxe society on Monday as the encroachment drive against Shrikant Tyagi's illegal construction began inside the society complex. The society is located in sector 93 of Noida.

The development comes a day after supporters of Shrikant Tyagi - who identifies himself as the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti and is accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex, entered the society and attempted to create a ruckus.

The mob was seen asking for the woman's address.

Videos of today's encroachment drive showed the demolition of the illegal construction at the residence of ShrikantTyagi

Meanwhile, amid a huge public outcry over the incident, the Noida Police today suspended the Phase 2 police station in charge over alleged negligence.

Shrikant Tyagi, however, is on the run.

In a video that was released to India TV, the residents of the society were seen protesting at the police for inadequate action. The supporters were detained by the police after the residents had cornered them.

Shrikant Tyagi - case so far

On Saturday, the Noida police detained four close associates and impounded two vehicles of Shrikant Tyagi. An FIR against him was also lodged.

The action comes even as BJP continues to distance itself from Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

The woman objected to the plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing a violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

"We had responded immediately after the episode came to light and an FIR was lodged accordingly. Today, during further investigation into the matter, four close associates of Shrikant Tyagi were detained for questioning," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ranvijay Singh had said on Saturday.

"The police team that went to the spot found three vehicles of Tyagi there. Two of them were found violating the Motor Vehicle Act and were impounded. The third vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but was in violation of rules. A separate FIR has been lodged for misuse of government symbol," Singh said.

The officer said police teams were continuously raiding possible whereabouts of Tyagi and were making all efforts to ensure his arrest at the earliest.

He also clarified that no police security was provided to Tyagi by the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate.

Multiple videos of Friday's episode surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP's Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society and met the local residents.

They told the residents that Tyagi is not a member of the BJP and assured their party's support.

(With inputs from agencies)

