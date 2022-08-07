Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shrikant Tyagi's supporters enter Noida housing society, ask for address of woman he had abused

Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved and threatened a woman in a residential complex in Noida, is still on the run. His supporters, meanwhile, on Sunday entered Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B, and tried to mob the housing complex. They tried to create a ruckus in the apartments and were seen repeatedly asking for the woman's address.

In a video that was released to India TV, the residents of the society were seen protesting at the police for inadequate action. The supporters were detained by the police after the residents had cornrerd them.

Tyagi was declared a 'self-proclaimed politician' by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma earlier, and he made it clear that he is not from the saffron party. Sharma reached the society after the mob attempt, and was seen reprimanding the police for their inadequate action. He spoke to UP ACS (Home) Avneesh Awasthi over the uproar.

Latest India News