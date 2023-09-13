Chinese G20 delegation carried 'suspicious bags' at 5-star-hotel, refused to pass through security: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : @TAJPALACEDELHI/TWITTER Hotel Taj Palace

The Chinese delegates, who stayed at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, reportedly brought "suspicious bags" that they refused to allow the security staff to scan, prompting a 12-hour drama at the 5-star-hotel on Saturday.

According to the sources, the hotel staff noticed two bags which had an unusual dimension. However, due to the diplomatic protocols, the personnel allowed the bags. But, after a few minutes, one of the hotel staff noticed "suspicious equipment" following which the security personnel asked the Chinese delegates to pass the bag through the security channel.

But, the sources claimed that the Chinese delegates refused to hand over the bag to security personnel. Subsequently, the Chinese officials agreed to move the bag from the hotel and said they would adjust the luggage to the Chinese Embassy.

However, it was not clear what was inside the bag.

It is worth mentioning India had organised a mega international event in the national capital on September 9-10, where the state heads of over 30 countries had attended.

Each country had provided a separate hotel and the Chinese delegates were accommodated in the luxurious Hotel Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

President Xi Jinping didn't attend the event from the Chinese side and sent his Preimire Li Qiang to the summit. However, the Chinese officials welcomed the Declaration announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the Summit.

The declaration has signaled that "the G20 countries are joining hands in tackling global challenges, sending a positive signal to the world on economic recovery", said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing on Monday.

