Chinese choppers spotted at Ladakh LAC, IAF fighter planes rushed in

The Indian Air Force fighter planes were rushed in at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh after an alert was sounded following spotting of Chinese helicopters along the border. The incident comes within days of the Indian Army soldiers and troops of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) engaged in a scuffle at the border post in North Sikkim.

The latest Chinese belligerence is being seen as an attempt by China to keep India on its toes. The Chinese military choppers were seen flying close to the LAC in Ladakh, sources told India TV.

"The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area," government sources were quoted by the ANI.

It took just eight minutes for the Air Force to send its fighter jets to respond. The incident happened a couple of days ago and the Chinese side was informed as per established norms.

However, the chinese choppers did not cross Line of Actual Control into the indian side of the border. Meanwhile, the development has come at a time when the Indian Force noticed increased patrol of Pakistani Air Force F-16S and F-17S along the eastern border with India. The Indian Air Force have two major air bases in the Ladakh territory. The one is at Leh and the second at Thoise airbase.

