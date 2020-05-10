Image Source : PTI Indian Army-Chinese PLA soldiers face-off in North Sikkim. Minor injuries on both sides (File Photo)

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were involved in incidents of face-off in North Sikkim. As per Indian Army sources, aggressive behaviour and minor injuries have been incurred by both sides. Troops disengaged after local lever interaction and dialogue.

"Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as the boundary is not resolved. Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time," news agency ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying.

As per news agency IANS, 4 Indian soldiers and 6 Chinese soldiers have incurred injuries.

