China confirms missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh found on their side, handover modalities being worked out

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju has said China has confirmed that missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on their side and further process to handover them to India is being worked out. Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by the Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out."

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said that the whereabouts of the five youths from Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, who were

allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army, are yet to be known.

Five villagers from Nacho area of the district, who went for hunting in a jungle were allegedly kidnapped by the PLA. Engaged as porters and guides by the Army, the youths were reported missing by their families through social media Friday last.

Two members of the group returned home and informed the families of the other five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone located about 12 km further north of Nacho.

Nacho is the last administrative circle along the McMahon line and is around 120 km from the district headquarters Daporijo.

