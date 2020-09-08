Image Source : PTI India debunks China's claims of transgression, firing across LAC

India on Tuesday rejected China's claims of transgression and firing across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing," the Indian Army stated post Chinese allegations.

Just two days after the defence ministers of India and China met in Moscow, the People's Liberation Army Monday late night had accused the Indian troops of "illegally crossing the Line of Actual Control and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area." China had also alleged that the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and that the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground.

Stressing on India's commitment to disengagement & de-escalation of situation at the LAC, the Indian Army said it was China that continued to undertake provocative activities to escalate situation.

"In the instant case on 07 September, it was China's PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC & when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Indian Army said.

The army said own troops exercised "great restraint" and behaved in a mature and responsible manner despite grave provocation. "We are committed to maintaining peace & tranquility, however are also determined to protect national integrity & sovereignty at all costs," it said.

