Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal government allows Chhath celebrations in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal government has allowed Chhath celebrations in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

While making the announcement, Sisodia said, "In today's DDMA meeting it was decided that chhath puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand. Limited number of people will be allowed, with adherence to COVID protocols."

Meanwhile, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi's Burari area. He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from “Chhathi Maiya” in a tweet in Bhojpuri.

The celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and temples was prohibited in view of COVID by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on September 30.

