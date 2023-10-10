Chandigarh: Fire erupts in PGI's Nehru hospital, patients safely evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A fire incident unfolded on the first floor of Nehru Hospital.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fire incident unfolded on the first floor of Nehru Hospital, located within the premises of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. Fortunately, swift action by the hospital administration ensured the safety of all patients.

Dr. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, reported that the fire initially broke out in the hospital's computer room and subsequently spread. However, the hospital's administration promptly responded to the situation, successfully evacuating all patients from the affected area.

"The fire broke out in the computer room which spread further. The administration of the hospital immediately responded and evacuated all the patients safely," said Dr Vivek Lal, Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

"Not a single patient has lost his/ her life... Chandigarh administration immediately swung into action, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused," he said.

The timely response and coordinated efforts of the hospital staff and local authorities played a crucial role in averting a potential disaster, ensuring the safety and well-being of all patients in the PGI's Nehru Hospital.

"The situation is under control. We have started the restoration process," he added.

Also read | Soldier killed, 3 others missing as avalanche hits army contingent in Ladakh, search operation underway

Also read | Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages 'without warning' in response to airstrikes

Latest India News