Centre clears project to develop AMCA 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft: Know all about it

A model of 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

In a significant development, the Cabinet Committee on Security has given the green signal to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project to be undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, will be spearheaded by the DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with both private and public sector entities, with the aim of developing the stealth fighter jet and India-associated technologies. Approximately five prototypes are slated to be built within a five-year timeframe, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The project would see the prototype manufactured by industry including the public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, they said. The government's focus on fostering indigenous technologies and bolstering the defence industry is evident in this initiative.

Here are some key features of 5th-generation AMCA:

The Mark-1 variant of the aircraft will be a fifth-generation fighter while the Mark-2 variant will have sixth-generation technologies.

AMCA is designed as a single-seat, twin-engine combat aircraft.

The AMCA Mark 1 will come equipped with 5.5-generation technologies and the Mark 2 will have incremental 6th-generation technology upgrades.

The AMCA is intended to perform a multitude of missions including Air supremacy, Ground-Strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and Electronic Warfare (EW) missions.

It is intended to supplant the Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighter, which forms the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet.

Indigenous fighter aircraft projects gain momentum

The Defence Ministry anticipates that the fifth-generation aircraft project will create numerous job opportunities, with Indian Air Force orders potentially generating significant business for domestic entities, amounting to crores of rupees, and fostering mass-scale employment.

Under the leadership of the Narendra Modi government, indigenous fighter aircraft projects have experienced a significant upswing, with the Indian Air Force placing orders for more than 200 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and granting clearance for engines for the LCA Mark-2 project.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is anticipated to begin induction into operational roles post-2030, with the initial two squadrons slated to be equipped with GE-414 engines. Discussions are ongoing regarding the co-development of more powerful engines for subsequent squadrons. India's plans include the induction of over 200 of these potent fifth-generation fighters, which will also aid in the country's efforts to develop future generations of fighter jets domestically.



