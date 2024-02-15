India likely to test indigenously developed Submarine Launched Cruise Missile in March: Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Submarine Launched Cruise Missile.

India is gearing up for significant advancements in its defence capabilities, with plans underway to conduct a test of a 500 Km strike range Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) from the eastern coast next month. In addition, the Indian defence forces are poised to receive a substantial upgrade, as the defence ministry is set to review the procurement case for an 800 km strike range land attack cruise missile in an upcoming meeting this week, as per sources privy to the matter.

The Submarine Launched Cruise Missile is planned to be one of the critical weapons of the indigenously manufactured submarines planned to be built by the Indian Navy under Project 75 India, they said. The cruise missiles of the defence forces along with the short and medium-range ballistic missiles are likely to be part of the rocket force planned to be set up in future.

About Submarine Launched Cruise Missile

Submarine Launched Cruise Missile is indigenously developed with two variants. The two variants are the Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) and Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM). Technologies like thrust vector control to turn the missile into and onto the target plane, in-flight wing deployment and in-flight engine start have been proven.

A trial of the SLCM was conducted in February 2023 and met all the mission objectives with a range of 402 km. Indian industries Larsen and Toubro, Godrej and Sameer are partners of DRDO in this programme and are likely to help the industry to take part in future missile development projects too.

BrahMos missile

It should be mentioned here that India has supersonic missiles in the form of the BrahMos which has now capability to strike targets beyond 800 km and has achieved success in exports. The subsonic cruise missiles are also expected to be offered to friendly foreign countries after they are fully tested and are inducted in Indian defence forces.

(With inputs from ANI)

