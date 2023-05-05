Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI raids Jet Airways office, residence of founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (May 5) carried out searches at seven locations linked to Jet Airways in Mumbai in connection with a Rs 538 crore bank fraud case, officials said. The raids were conducted at the residences and offices of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and former company director Gaurang Anand Shetty.

The probe agency had registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank. The allegations pertain to the alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities.

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

