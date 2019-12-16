Protests on CAA deeply distressing: PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Protests on CAA deeply distressing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the violent protests taking place across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate. Terming the demonstrations as 'distressing', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood. PM Modi posted a series of tweets wherein he assured all Indians that the CAA does not affect any citizen of the country.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding "debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos."

"The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage," PM Narendra Modi said.

"This Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood," PM Modi added.

"I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India," PM Narendra Modi said in another tweet.

"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," the prime minister said.

"This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act.

Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi New Friends' Colony.

Police baton-charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

