'It was Indira Gandhi who first...': BJP-Congress trade barbs over 'bulldozers'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Visuals of the massive anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

The BJP and Congress once again engaged in a war of words, and this time, it is about the use of 'bulldozers'. While the grand old party said that the bulldozers were deployed by the Nazis extensively against the Jews, the saffron party hit back, stating that it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate.

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari shared an article he had written on Twitter over bulldozers, which have been in the news, he said, as the “bludgeon of choice” to destroy the homes and livelihoods of people in areas hit by communal strife in New Delhi and various parts other parts of the country."

In the opinion piece, the Congress leader said that Adolf Hitler, in 1933, used bulldozers to 'flatten Jewish neighbourhoods that were soon levelled in record time.'

"Ironically, history inevitably comes a full circle"

"Bulldozer has also become the weapon of choice for the Israelis to flatten Palestinian homes," he said.

Amit Malviya hits back

Amit Malviya, who is in charge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Department, hit back at the Congress leader in a series of tweets, and asked, "does everyone in the Congress party, from Manish Tewari to Rahul Gandhi, suffer from amnesia or are they simply ill informed about their own past?"

"Forget the Nazis and Jews, in India, it was Indira Gandhi who first ordered the use of bulldozers on minorities at the Turkman Gate..."

"In April 1976, during Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi, forced Muslim men and women, to undergo forced sterilisation. When they protested, bulldozers were rolled in at Turkman Gate. 20 people died.

"Congress's romanticism with the Nazis should stop at Indira Gandhi," he said.

Earlier, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri area just four days after communal violence in the locality drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had intervened and ordered the NDMC to maintain status quo.

READ MORE: Jahangirpuri violence: 14 CRPF companies, 1000 jawans deployed after demolition stopped by SC

Latest India News