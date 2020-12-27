Image Source : PTI UP: Child among 3 killed as mud mound caves in

Two women and a child were buried alive after a mound of mud they were digging caved in.

The accident took place in the Dhalna village on Saturday.

The three -- Meenakshi, 25, Kavita, 18, and Deepanshi, 12, -- all residents of the village, were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Santosh Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, said a rescue team sent by the local administration used earth movers to pull the three women out of the debris and rushed them to the nearest community health centre.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

