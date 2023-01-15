BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 30 crore, two held near India-Pakistan border

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Sri Ganganagar: BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 30 crore , 2 held near India-Pakistan border.

BSF massive recovery : Border Security Force (BSF) recovered heroin worth Rs 30 crores and arrested two persons near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday night, informed BSF today (January 15).

Based on the information of the intelligence agency of the Border Security Force, on the night of January 14, 2023, two Punjab-based smugglers were caught at the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar.

Three bags drone dropped from Pakistan were recovered, containing 6 suspected heroin packets weighing approximately 6 kg including the packing material. The price of suspected heroin recovered in the international market is 30 crores. BSF Troops fired on the drone and lobbed Illu bombs.

The search is on for two other smugglers who came from Punjab in a car, however, a car with a number plate of Punjab has been recovered.Action will be taken for an investigation related to the recovered suspected heroin, car, and caught smugglers.

(With ANI inputs)

