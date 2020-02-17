British MP Debbie Abrahams, heading group on Kashmir, denied entry into India. Govt says e-visa cancelled

British MP Debbie Abrahams

British MP Debbie Abrahams, who is heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir, claimed she was denied entry despite a valid visa. The government, however, rejected the charge and said she was informed about her e-visa being canceled.

In a statement on Twitter, the Labour Party MP had said that she arrived here on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa, which was valid till October 2020, had been cancelled. A spokesperson from the Home Ministry said that the British Parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived Delhi despite knowing this.

On being contacted by PTI, Abrahams claimed she had not received any emails before February 13. After that, she had been travelling and was away from office. In her statement, Abrahams said she had presented herself at the immigration desk along with her documents and e-visa.

"...the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes.

"When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to 'come with me'. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me," the British MP said.

The immigration officer disappeared again, she said, adding that she phoned her sister-in-law's cousin who she was going to be staying with.

"Kai got in touch with the British High Commission and he tried to find out what was going on," she wrote on Twitter.

She said later several immigration officials came to her but none of them knew why her e-visa was cancelled. "Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn't know and was really sorry about what had happened."

The British MP said she was waiting for her deportation.

"So now I am just waiting to be deported ... unless the Indian Government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends."

(With PTI inputs)