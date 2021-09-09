Breaking News, September 9 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington, US later this month for Quad meeting of leaders from US, Japan, Australia and India, reports Reuters quoting Kyodo News.
Delhi: Ramlila events to be held this year as COVID cases decrease. "Members of 60 committees met and decided to hold Ramlila as COVID cases are very low in Delhi and over 1.44 crores vaccine doses have been administered: Arjun Kumar, general secretary, Ramlila Mahasangh."
Punjab: Air India resumed Amritsar-Rome (Italy) direct flight from Wednesday. "Now, we've connected Amritsar to Rome directly. Every Wednesday flight will depart for Rome from Amritsar and will return from Rome on Friday: Vipin Kant Seth, Director of Amritsar Airport."
