Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
Live now

Breaking News, September 9 | LIVE Updates

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2021 8:36 IST
breaking news, taliban, panjshir, afghanistan, covid cases today, nipah virus, nipah virus kerala
Breaking News, September 9 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News | September 9

  • Sep 09, 2021 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Japan's PM Suga to visit Washington later this month for Quad meeting

    Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington, US later this month for Quad meeting of leaders from US, Japan, Australia and India, reports Reuters quoting Kyodo News.

  • Sep 09, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi: Ramlila events to be held this year as COVID cases decrease

    Delhi: Ramlila events to be held this year as COVID cases decrease. "Members of 60 committees met and decided to hold Ramlila as COVID cases are very low in Delhi and over 1.44 crores vaccine doses have been administered: Arjun Kumar, general secretary, Ramlila Mahasangh."

  • Sep 09, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bhopal-based artisan Kanta Yadav is making eco-friendly Ganesha idols using cow dung

    Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-based artisan Kanta Yadav is making eco-friendly Ganesha idols using cow dung. "The process of making takes eight days & it costs very less. We are receiving orders from other States after we uploaded the video on social media," she said.

  • Sep 09, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab: Air India resumed Amritsar-Rome direct flight from Wednesday

    Punjab: Air India resumed Amritsar-Rome (Italy) direct flight from Wednesday. "Now, we've connected Amritsar to Rome directly. Every Wednesday flight will depart for Rome from Amritsar and will return from Rome on Friday: Vipin Kant Seth, Director of Amritsar Airport."

