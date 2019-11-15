6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car | Live Updates

A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality, while she was working nearby, police said.

Unaware that the child was sleeping there, the driver of the car accidentally ran over him, police said. The driver, Rajesh, rushed him to the IGMC hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead.