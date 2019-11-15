6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 15, 2019.
Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 52 lakh from a passenger
Drugs worth over Rs 25 lakh in the international market were recovered from four persons, including a woman, in Nagaland's Dimapur on Thursday,
police said. The apprehension was made at 3rd Mile area of Dimapur.
1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar passed away in Bhopal last night.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nicobar Islands region at 12:01 am, today, says IMD
US delegation to travel to New Delhi next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.
A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality, while she was working nearby, police said.
Unaware that the child was sleeping there, the driver of the car accidentally ran over him, police said. The driver, Rajesh, rushed him to the IGMC hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead.
