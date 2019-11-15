Friday, November 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car | Live Updates
Live now

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 15, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2019 8:56 IST
6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death
Image Source : INDIA TV

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 15, 2019.

Live updates : Breaking News November 15

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 15, 2019 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gold worth Rs 52 lakh seized from passenger at airport

    Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 52 lakh from a passenger

  • Nov 15, 2019 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rs 25 lakh-worth drugs seized, four arrested in Nagaland

    Drugs worth over Rs 25 lakh in the international market were recovered from four persons, including a woman, in Nagaland's Dimapur on Thursday,
    police said. The apprehension was made at 3rd Mile area of Dimapur.

  • Nov 15, 2019 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar passed away in Bhopal last night. ​

  • Nov 15, 2019 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Intern Indiatv

    5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Nicobar Islands region

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nicobar Islands region at 12:01 am, today, says IMD

  • Nov 15, 2019 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Intern Indiatv

    US delegation to travel to New Delhi next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.

  • Nov 15, 2019 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Intern Indiatv

    6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

    A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality, while she was working nearby, police said.

    Unaware that the child was sleeping there, the driver of the car accidentally ran over him, police said. The driver, Rajesh, rushed him to the IGMC hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2 nabbed in J&K for duping youths in the name of providing job Next StorySunni Waqf Board should not accept 5-acre plot for mosque: Jamiat chief  