Stressing on the structural audit of high-rise housing societies, the Haryana Directorate General of Town and Country Planning (DGTCP), has directed the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Gurugram, to submit a factual situation about complaints received previously by the DTCP. The Gurugram DTCP had sent an e-mail to the DGTCP and informed that various complaints have been received regarding structural issues in high-rise societies even in the immediate surrounding at the Chintels Paradiso Society at Gurugram's Sector-109. However, the case of a few societies' issues are being deliberated upon for a long time such as Raheja Atharwa in Sector-109 and Raheja Vedanta in Sector-108. "So, a structured audit needs to be conducted in the following societies on an urgent basis," the e-mail said.