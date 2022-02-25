Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,166 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 302 deaths. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,34,235 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,226
- The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent on Feb 25
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 25), the country saw a total of 26,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,46,884.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,34,235 (0.31%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,226. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 556 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.10 per cent, data revealed.
On Wednesday, Delhi reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.
Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|6
|9868
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4927
|254
|2297537
|472
|14720
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|221
|18
|63869
|32
|296
|4
|Assam
|1666
|25
|715767
|57
|6637
|5
|Bihar
|380
|52
|817269
|100
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|176
|3
|90325
|35
|1164
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2061
|228
|1134239
|460
|14023
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11431
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2276
|68
|1829763
|618
|26115
|6
|6
|10
|Goa
|407
|50
|240701
|94
|3798
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|2942
|444
|1208013
|729
|10919
|8
|8
|12
|Haryana
|2500
|201
|967313
|690
|10547
|8
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1471
|99
|277340
|294
|4113
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1087
|278
|446887
|353
|4748
|15
|Jharkhand
|553
|13
|428351
|75
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|8292
|1123
|3891110
|1692
|39885
|19
|19
|17
|Kerala***
|42473
|5679
|6380561
|9531
|64803
|52
|160
|212
|18
|Ladakh
|248
|36
|27471
|55
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|22
|10
|11323
|10
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|5170
|459
|1021272
|1124
|10724
|3
|3
|21
|Maharashtra
|14242
|1353
|7704733
|2516
|143675
|19
|19
|22
|Manipur
|563
|2
|133986
|57
|2105
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|221
|29
|91593
|45
|1573
|24
|Mizoram
|8409
|327
|202249
|1382
|652
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|152
|33
|34484
|42
|754
|26
|Odisha
|3090
|486
|1271843
|825
|9045
|27
|Puducherry
|227
|34
|163489
|52
|1960
|28
|Punjab
|899
|92
|739146
|194
|17694
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|6596
|171
|1261571
|1113
|9535
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|81
|12
|38528
|15
|442
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|9440
|1342
|3400144
|1913
|37997
|4
|4
|32
|Telangana
|4092
|304
|779893
|614
|4111
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|45
|8
|99894
|10
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2357
|72
|425785
|240
|7678
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4766
|327
|2038156
|817
|23446
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2162
|486
|1990980
|726
|21165
|6
|6
|Total#
|134235
|14124
|42246884
|26988
|513226
|142
|160
|302
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 52 deaths reported on 24th February, +160 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
