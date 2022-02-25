Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,166 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 302 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 13,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 25), the country saw a total of 26,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,46,884.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,34,235 (0.31%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,226. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 556 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.10 per cent, data revealed.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 6 9868 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4927 254 2297537 472 14720 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 221 18 63869 32 296 4 Assam 1666 25 715767 57 6637 5 Bihar 380 52 817269 100 12255 6 Chandigarh 176 3 90325 35 1164 7 Chhattisgarh 2061 228 1134239 460 14023 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11431 4 9 Delhi 2276 68 1829763 618 26115 6 6 10 Goa 407 50 240701 94 3798 1 1 11 Gujarat 2942 444 1208013 729 10919 8 8 12 Haryana 2500 201 967313 690 10547 8 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1471 99 277340 294 4113 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1087 278 446887 353 4748 15 Jharkhand 553 13 428351 75 5315 16 Karnataka 8292 1123 3891110 1692 39885 19 19 17 Kerala*** 42473 5679 6380561 9531 64803 52 160 212 18 Ladakh 248 36 27471 55 228 19 Lakshadweep 22 10 11323 10 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 5170 459 1021272 1124 10724 3 3 21 Maharashtra 14242 1353 7704733 2516 143675 19 19 22 Manipur 563 2 133986 57 2105 1 1 23 Meghalaya 221 29 91593 45 1573 24 Mizoram 8409 327 202249 1382 652 2 2 25 Nagaland 152 33 34484 42 754 26 Odisha 3090 486 1271843 825 9045 27 Puducherry 227 34 163489 52 1960 28 Punjab 899 92 739146 194 17694 2 2 29 Rajasthan 6596 171 1261571 1113 9535 2 2 30 Sikkim 81 12 38528 15 442 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 9440 1342 3400144 1913 37997 4 4 32 Telangana 4092 304 779893 614 4111 1 1 33 Tripura 45 8 99894 10 919 34 Uttarakhand 2357 72 425785 240 7678 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 4766 327 2038156 817 23446 1 1 36 West Bengal 2162 486 1990980 726 21165 6 6 Total# 134235 14124 42246884 26988 513226 142 160 302 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 52 deaths reported on 24th February, +160 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

