  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,166 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 302 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,166 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 302 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,34,235 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2022 9:35 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 25th Februa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,166 new cases with positivity rate at 1.28%; 302 deaths. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,34,235 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,226
  • The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent on Feb 25

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 25), the country saw a total of 26,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,46,884.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,34,235 (0.31%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,226. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.28 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: All Covid legal restrictions come to an end in England

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 556 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.10 per cent, data revealed. 

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.  The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 9868 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 4927 254  2297537 472  14720   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 221 18  63869 32  296      
4 Assam 1666 25  715767 57  6637      
5 Bihar 380 52  817269 100  12255      
6 Chandigarh 176 90325 35  1164      
7 Chhattisgarh 2061 228  1134239 460  14023   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11431   4      
9 Delhi 2276 68  1829763 618  26115   6
10 Goa 407 50  240701 94  3798   1
11 Gujarat 2942 444  1208013 729  10919   8
12 Haryana 2500 201  967313 690  10547   8
13 Himachal Pradesh 1471 99  277340 294  4113   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1087 278  446887 353  4748      
15 Jharkhand 553 13  428351 75  5315      
16 Karnataka 8292 1123  3891110 1692  39885 19    19
17 Kerala*** 42473 5679  6380561 9531  64803 52  160 212
18 Ladakh 248 36  27471 55  228      
19 Lakshadweep 22 10  11323 10  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 5170 459  1021272 1124  10724   3
21 Maharashtra 14242 1353  7704733 2516  143675 19    19
22 Manipur 563 133986 57  2105   1
23 Meghalaya 221 29  91593 45  1573      
24 Mizoram 8409 327  202249 1382  652   2
25 Nagaland 152 33  34484 42  754      
26 Odisha 3090 486  1271843 825  9045      
27 Puducherry 227 34  163489 52  1960      
28 Punjab 899 92  739146 194  17694   2
29 Rajasthan 6596 171  1261571 1113  9535   2
30 Sikkim 81 12  38528 15  442   1
31 Tamil Nadu 9440 1342  3400144 1913  37997   4
32 Telangana 4092 304  779893 614  4111   1
33 Tripura 45 99894 10  919      
34 Uttarakhand 2357 72  425785 240  7678   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 4766 327  2038156 817  23446   1
36 West Bengal 2162 486  1990980 726  21165   6
Total# 134235 14124  42246884 26988  513226 142  160 302
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 52 deaths reported on 24th February, +160 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Karnataka halts COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries

