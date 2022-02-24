As cases decline, Karnataka halts COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All hospitals instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation

Amid the declining trend of the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that all government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.

"This shall also include those patients who were earlier COVID-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-COVID ward for continued treatment," said the letter that the minister shared in his tweet.

However, the letter further informed that the symptomatic patients would continue to be tested, isolated, and treated as per current guidelines.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,699 and the death toll to 39,866. There were 1,674 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,89,418, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 9,378.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.14 per cent.

Of the 21 deaths, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban, two in Chitradurga; Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Udupi with one each.

(With inputs from agencies)

