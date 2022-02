The White House on Monday (local time) said that America is working closely with its allies, including India on Russia's ongoing threat to Ukraine. When asked about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) unanimous decision on Russia, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region and he discussed heightened tensions between Russia and Ukarine.

"They discussed the threat that Russia's aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order, which has provided a foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity for the region and around the globe. Throughout his meetings with the Quad Partners, Secretary Blinken discussed the challenges Russia poses to the rules based on international order and our readiness to support our European allies," said Jean-Pierre.