The banks of Saryu will wear a festive ook on the evening of the Ram temple consecration ceremony here with lighting of earthen lamps and fireworks, officials said. A ban has been imposed on the construction of private buildings in Ayodhya from 18 January in view of the consecration ceremony, a senior official said. As many as 250 police guides will be deployed to provide information about tourist places to the devotees, the official said, adding that a digital tourist app will be launched on January 14.