Bombay HC rejects ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea against probe

In a huge setback to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed his plea challenging two probes launched against him by the Maharashtra government.

A division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N.J. Jamdar said that the plea was not maintainable, and he could approach the appropriate forums which can decide the matter.

Singh had questioned the two inquiries initiated against him by the state Home Department on April 1 and April 20, for allegedly violating service rules and another over allegations of corruption, terming them "mala fide" and intended to target and harass him.

Calling himself a "whistle-blower" who sought to highlight corruption in the highest public office, he said that the probes came a month after he had accused the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of graft, extorting Rs 100 crore per month from Mumbai hoteliers through now dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.

Objecting to Singh's plea, the state, through Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, said that the Central Administrative Tribunal was the appropriate forum for Singh's grievances as the inquiries were of administrative nature pertaining to his conduct as the Police Commissioner.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani representing Singh argued that these were criminal inquiries as there was a reference to the CrPC's Section 32 and hence his only remedy was before the high court.

The probes pertain to violation of services rules in the sensational Antilia case and allegations of corruption leveled by policeman Anup Dange who accused Singh of shielding people with mafia links and that one of the top cop's relatives demanded a Rs 2 crore bribe to reinstate him in the police force.

