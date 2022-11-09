BJP will not return to power in 2024, political situation changing fast, says Mamata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP will not return to power in 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a rally adding the political situation of the country is changing fast.

Banerjee is likely to visit Jhargram district on November 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, an official said on Wednesday.

She may also virtually inaugurate some stretches of new roads from the venue.

The chief minister may also hold a meeting in Binpur block 2 in Belpahari area before returning to Kolkata the same day, the official at the secretariat said.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter who led a movement against the British in the then Bengal presidency.

Following his arrest, he died in jail on June 9, 1900.

(With inputs from PTI)

