Himachal Pradesh election: PM Modi to address rallies in Kangra, Sujanpur today; ban on drones imposed

Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. He is also expected to address rallies in Kangra and Sujanpur. The hill state will go to the poll on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Just ahead of the PM's visit, a complete ban on paragliding, drones, helicopters and other aerial objects has been imposed. The decision has been taken keeping in view the security arrangements of the prime minister, District Magistrate Nipun Jindal said.

"A complete ban has been imposed on paragliding, drones, helicopters, hot air balloons and other aerial sports in the district. This ban will be in effect from 5 pm on November 8 to 5 pm on November 9," stated the order by the district magistrate.

"Any person or institution violating the order will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it said. Modi will address rallies in Chambi near Dharamsala in Kangra and Sujanpur in Hamirpur on November 9.