BJP plans mega outreach programme, new Ministers to embark on Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Aug 16

In a bid to reach out to the public, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' of the newly-inducted Union Ministers across the country. The yatra will see 39 Ministers who joined the Modi Cabinet in the last month's reshuffle, holding massive rallies.

While Ministers of MoS rank will begin the yatra from August 16, Cabinet rank Ministers will join the yatra four days later. The Jan Aashirwad Yatra will cover 19,567 km and pass through 22 states. The rally will cover 265 districts in 212 Lok Sabha seats. Besides, the saffron party will organise programmes along the yatra route.

Speaking to reports after the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the new Ministers will go to the people to seek their blessings. He had said that the yatra will send a message that the BJP-led government has given representation to weaker sections and various communities.

Notably, the new ministers have not gone home after they joined the Modi Cabinet last month. They were asked to stay in the national capital as the Parliament's Monsoon Session was to commence soon. The Monsoon Session which began on July 19, ended on August 11. The Ministers will go home after the Independence Day celebrations.

BJP national president JP Nadda is already meeting the new ministers to review the preparation. He has so far met 20 Ministers. In Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls will be held early next year, four new ministers will undertake the yatra to seek the blessings of the public.

The BJP and PM Modi had felt that a Jan Ashirwqad Yatra was needed by the new Ministers to counter the Opposition's vociferous protest over a host of issues including the alleged phone tapping and farmers protest.

