Opposition can't stop country from marching forward: PM Modi's veiled attack on Congress for Parliament logjam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties for disrupting the Parliament proceedings. Addressing the beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh, he said that they cannot stop the country from marching forward.

"No matter how much some people (Opposition) try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics," he said.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business, except passage of some bills, amid continued protests by Opposition parties over the Pegasus since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 19. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices every day. The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT Minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

On India men's hockey team scripting history in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a Bronze medal, the Prime Minister said that new India is gaining global recognition not through ranks, but by winning medals. "It has been proved that one's progress is decided by hard work, not family. Indian youth is moving forward, it's progressing," he said.

The Prime Minister added that August 5 will be remembered in history. "Two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, construction of a grand Ram Temple is underway."

Earlier today, PM Modi Thursday launched a massive awareness programme throughout Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The PM also interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries of the scheme.

