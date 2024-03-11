Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP to contest 6 Lok Sabha seats in pact with TDP, Jana Sena in Andhra

BJP to contest 6 Lok Sabha seats in pact with TDP, Jana Sena in Andhra

The strategic alliance between the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party underscored the evolving political landscape in Andhra Pradesh and set the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in the state.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Amravati Updated on: March 11, 2024 23:19 IST
TDP
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Amarawati: Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Allocation of seats

Under the agreement, the BJP will field candidates in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP will contest in 17 seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party will vie for the remaining two Lok Sabha seats.

In the Assembly elections, the BJP will compete for 10 seats, with the TDP contesting 144 seats. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party will put forth candidates for 21 Assembly constituencies.

Simultaneous polls

The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to take place concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls, adding significance to the recently formed alliance.

Announcement of alliance

The alliance between BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party was officially declared on March 9, affirming their joint participation in both the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

High-level meetings

Ahead of finalising the alliance, Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of TDP, visited Delhi on March 8, where he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming electoral collaboration.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement