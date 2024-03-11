BJP to contest 6 Lok Sabha seats in pact with TDP, Jana Sena in Andhra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Amarawati: Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Allocation of seats

Under the agreement, the BJP will field candidates in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP will contest in 17 seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party will vie for the remaining two Lok Sabha seats.

In the Assembly elections, the BJP will compete for 10 seats, with the TDP contesting 144 seats. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party will put forth candidates for 21 Assembly constituencies.

Simultaneous polls

The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to take place concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls, adding significance to the recently formed alliance.

Announcement of alliance

The alliance between BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party was officially declared on March 9, affirming their joint participation in both the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

High-level meetings

Ahead of finalising the alliance, Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of TDP, visited Delhi on March 8, where he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming electoral collaboration.