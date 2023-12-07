BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

Parliament session: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee.

Bidhuri, in his testimony before the committee, mentioned that senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House for his comments on September 21 while delivering a speech during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

What is the controversy all about?

Bidhuri used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP. Bidhuri's statement evoked a lot of criticism across political parties.

Opposition parties had rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP's remarks. Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

As a row erupted in the House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apologized. "I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the Deputy Leader of the House in Lok Sabha said.

Notably, Ali also appeared before the committee and spoke in detail about the incident. He rejected the charge that he used insulting remarks against PM Modi.

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri

The Bharatiya Janata Party had also issued a show cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri over his inappropriate remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament. Bidhuri language in the Parliament ignited a massive outrage and also attracted a warning of "severe action" from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His comments have been expunged from the records.

Taking a strong note of his language, BJP chief JP Nadda had issued a showcase notice against Bidhuri.

