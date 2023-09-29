Danish Ali writes to PM Modi over Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks, seeks his response on matter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his response on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's statements in the Parliament when he name-called the former and used objectional language against him.

In his letter, Danish Ali wrote, "...You are not only the Prime Minister of the country but also the leader of the House where I was verbally lynched... you should ask why Bidhuri did this."

"I have also sent the screenshots of the threats being given to me to the Prime Minister," Danish Ali said.

"I have written in the letter that a statement should come from your office or from you to condemn this incident... the entire world is watching that the Prime Minister has not spoken on this matter... the thing is if the Prime Minister remains silent on this matter then there is only one Ramesh Bidhuri, if he does not condemn this then this will boost courage of other people...," Danish Ali further said.

"If action is not taken against Ramesh Bidhuri in this matter then it is not good for the Parliament, nor for our democracy..." the Amroha MP said.

Almost eigth days have passed since Ramesh Bidhuri made statements in the Parliament but till now there is no sign of any action against him... so now I have written a letter to PM Modi... because he himself says that new and strong ideas will be given place in the new Parliament, Danish Ali added.

