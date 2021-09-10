Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP minister Atmarm Tomar found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghpat residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Former BJP minister Atmarm Tomar found dead at Baghpat residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Atmarm Tomar was found dead at his Baghpat residence under mysterious circumstances. Ram, who was accorded a ministerial rank earlier, stayed alone at his residence.

According to Ram's family members, he was strangled. Also, Ram's Scorpio was found missing from his residence.

As soon as police learnt about the crime, officials rushed to his residence. His body has been sent for autopsy. Police said that officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the death of the BJP leader.

Tomar had contested the 1993 elections on a BJP ticket from the Chhaprauli assembly. In 1997 when the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Kalyan Singh, Ram was accorded the rank of Minister of State.

