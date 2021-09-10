Friday, September 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP minister Atmarm Tomar found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghpat residence

Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP minister Atmarm Tomar found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghpat residence

BJP leader Atmarm Tomar was found dead at his Baghpat residence under mysterious circumstances.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 9:48 IST
bjp leader found dead
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Former BJP minister Atmarm Tomar found dead at Baghpat residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Atmarm Tomar was found dead at his Baghpat residence under mysterious circumstances. Ram, who was accorded a ministerial rank earlier, stayed alone at his residence.

According to Ram's family members, he was strangled. Also, Ram's Scorpio was found missing from his residence. 

As soon as police learnt about the crime, officials rushed to his residence. His body has been sent for autopsy. Police said that officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the death of the BJP leader.

Tomar had contested the 1993 elections on a BJP ticket from the Chhaprauli assembly. In 1997 when the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Kalyan Singh, Ram was accorded the rank of Minister of State.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News