Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Satish Punia and Arun Singh as election incharges for THESE states

BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Satish Punia and Arun Singh as election incharges for THESE states

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 13:42 IST
BJP appoints election incharges
Image Source : PTI BJP election in-charges Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (L), Satish Punia (C) and Arun Singh.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday appointed election in-charges and co-incharges in three states. By assigning specific roles to experienced leaders, the saffron party aims to streamline its election campaign and maximise its outreach across the targeted states.

India Tv - BJP, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : INDIA TVBJP released a list of election in-charges and co-incharges for Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

In-charge, Co-incharges of Rajasthan

Former Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Along with him, party leaders Vijaya Rahatkar and Pravesh Verma have been made co-incharges in the state. 

In-charge, Co-incharge of Haryana

Former state president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. Along with him, Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar has been given the responsibility of co-in-charge in the state. National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

In-charge, Co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, BJP's general secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh has been made in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh state minister Sidharth Nath Singh has been made co-incharge in the state. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4. Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 'Can do no campaign work as all our accounts being frozen', says Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement