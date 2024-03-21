BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Satish Punia and Arun Singh as election incharges for THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP election in-charges Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (L), Satish Punia (C) and Arun Singh.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday appointed election in-charges and co-incharges in three states. By assigning specific roles to experienced leaders, the saffron party aims to streamline its election campaign and maximise its outreach across the targeted states.

Image Source : INDIA TVBJP released a list of election in-charges and co-incharges for Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

In-charge, Co-incharges of Rajasthan

Former Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Along with him, party leaders Vijaya Rahatkar and Pravesh Verma have been made co-incharges in the state.

In-charge, Co-incharge of Haryana

Former state president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia has been made in-charge of Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. Along with him, Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar has been given the responsibility of co-in-charge in the state. National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

In-charge, Co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, BJP's general secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh has been made in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh state minister Sidharth Nath Singh has been made co-incharge in the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4. Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 'Can do no campaign work as all our accounts being frozen', says Rahul Gandhi