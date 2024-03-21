Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Congress to hold meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. An important meeting of senior leaders of the Maharashtra Congress will be held in Mumbai today. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told that over 97 crore voters- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female- are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.