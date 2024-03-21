Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Congress to hold meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Congress to hold meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 (Friday) followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 9:04 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. An important meeting of senior leaders of the Maharashtra Congress will be held in Mumbai today. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told that over 97 crore voters- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female- are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 21, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    VIDEO: Union minister Jitendra Singh performs puja in Jammu ahead of filing nomination from Udhampur seat

    Union minister and BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh performed puja at his residence in Jammu ahead of filing his nomination from Udhampur seat for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lok Sabha polls: DMK leader Kathir Anand to seek re-election from Vellore seat

    The DMK announced its candidate list on Wednesday by fielding sitting MP D.M. Kathir Anand from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kathir Anand is the son of DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, S. Duraimurugan, who is a powerful leader of the party and considered a close confidant to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

    The 49-year-old DMK leader won the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 by a slender margin of 8,142 votes. He defeated the AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam in a closely fought contest. Interestingly, in 2019 a bypoll was held in Vellore on August 8 as President Droupadi Murmu had rescinded the election to Vellore along with other Lok Sabha seats following recommendations by the Election Commission (EC).

    The EC had said that elections could not be held along with other Lok Sabha seats as an amount of Rs 11.5 crore was seized from Thoothukudi and the accused person who was apprehended had revealed that the money was meant for influencing voters of Vellore constituency. The AIADMK has yet to announce its candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency since the first list of 16 candidates was released on Wednesday by the party.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Central Election Committee meeting to be held in Delhi today

    Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held in Delhi today. Lok Sabha candidates for first phase of Madhya Pradesh will be declared. Names of candidates for Balaghat, Jabalpur, Shahdol and other seats will be declared. Congress has already declared ten candidates. Khajuraho seat was given to Samajwadi Party (SP) under the agreement. Candidates for other seats will also be declared by evening today.  The party is preparing to field MLAs and former MLAs on some seats. New faces can also be given on some seats including Indore, Bhopal, Damoh and Sagar.

    (With inputs from Anurag Amitabh) 

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra: Meeting of senior leaders of Congress to be held in Mumbai today

    An important meeting of senior leaders of the Maharashtra Congress will be held in Mumbai today. In this meeting, there will be a discussion regarding seat sharing in MVA. Many leaders including Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, State President Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat will attend this meeting. The meeting will be held at Tilak Bhawan, Dadar at 1:00 pm.

    (With inputs from Atul Singh) 

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajasthan government declares holiday on voting day for two-phase polls

    A paid holiday has been declared for all workers in private, industrial institutions and government undertakings on the voting day for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Rajasthan government has issued a notification in this regard.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lok Sabha polls: Uttar Pradesh children will now write to parents, urging them to vote

    School children in Uttar Pradesh will soon be writing to their parents saying, "My future is linked with a strong democracy of the country and for this I would like you to pledge to check your names in the voter list and surely vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls." This is the initiative of the Election Commission (EC) under which the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, has roped in the district administration and the Education department to go all out to increase the voter turnout so as to bring it on a par with the national average. The measure is part of EC's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative, officials said. The office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has written to the Director General (school education) seeking help of school children of Uttar Pradesh in writing letters to their parents. Parents will also be requested to sign a "pledge letter" to ensure that they and all eligible members of their family use their right to vote in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Both parents would sign the pledge letter providing their address, mobile number and e-mail id. Pratap Singh Baghel, Director, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education, has sent a letter to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) to download soft copies of comics, which are a relevant and irreplaceable outreach medium, even in this age of digital media.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    MCD removes over 2.57 lakh posters, banners, hoardings from all 12 zones

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed 2,57,995 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across 12 zones in line with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election The civic body removed 2,01,364 lakh political advertisements till Tuesday and 1,30,321 lakh advertisements till Monday. The Election Commission on Wednesday asked state governments to take down all unauthorised political advertisements from government, public and private properties and send a compliance report in the next 24 hours. The highest number of posters were taken down in the City SP Zone (9,821), followed by 5,316 in the Central Zone and 4,551 in the South Zone. The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately and will be in place till the results of the elections are announced.

  • Mar 21, 2024 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress finalises 12 candidates in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls; meeting with Thackeray, Pawar today

    After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday (March 20) to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats. He also mentioned that Congress will hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalise the remaining seats. The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 19.

