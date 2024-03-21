BJP announces 9 Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu. The saffron party has fielded Annamalai from the Coimbatore seat.

The party has named ex-Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.

Radhakrishnan has been a former minister in the Modi government and also an ex-MP from Kanniyakumari.

The BJP also decided to give tickets to AC Shanmugam, the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) chief, from Vellore and also the sitting MP TR Paarivendhar from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on its symbol.

TR Paarivendhar is the leader of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). Paarivendhar contested on DMK's symbol in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won the constituency.

