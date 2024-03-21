BJP announces 9 Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore

Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Lok Sabha election on all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will take place in the first phase on April 19. Overall, the general elections have been scheduled to take place in seven phases. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 18:33 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu. The saffron party has fielded Annamalai from the Coimbatore seat.

The party has named ex-Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.

Radhakrishnan has been a former minister in the Modi government and also an ex-MP from Kanniyakumari. 

The BJP also decided to give tickets to AC Shanmugam, the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) chief, from Vellore and also the sitting MP TR Paarivendhar from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on its symbol.

TR Paarivendhar is the leader of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). Paarivendhar contested on DMK's symbol in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won the constituency. 

India Tv - BJP, Lok Sabha elections 2024, Annamalai, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari

Image Source : INDIA TVBJP's releases names of candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

More to follow...

