'If you don’t vote for Kharge, you won’t...': Amit Malviya claims whisper campaign in Congress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

Congress President Election: In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept Amit Malviya has claimed that a whisper campaign is going ahead of the Congress president election asking party leaders, workers that if they don't vote for Mallikarjun Kharge then they won't be having any future in the Congress.

"On the eve of polling to “elect” the next Congress President, there is a whisper campaign going on that if you don’t vote for Mallikarjun Kharge, you won’t have a future in Congress. Pliant journalists have been deployed to convey the message to delegates in states. Poor Tharoor," Malviya tweeted.

Country-wide, more than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party's 137-year history.

Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

During the campaign, even though Tharoor has raised issues of uneven playing field, both candidates and the party have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral and that there is no "official candidate".

The last electoral contest for the top post of the party took place in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'My last appeal...': Shashi Tharoor on eve of Congress President election

ALSO READ | Congress president election: How Rahul Gandhi, on Bharat Jodo Yatra, plans to vote

Latest India News