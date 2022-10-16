Congress president election: Where will Rahul Gandhi vote?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress president election : As the Congress looks forward to electing a party president on Monday (October 17), the question on everybody's mind is - where does Rahul Gandhi plan to cast his vote? Gandhi's participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led many people to believe that he will be unable to vote in the election.

Dismissing the doubts, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that Gandhi will vote in the party's presidential elections at a campsite in the Ballari district of Karnataka.

The Rajya Sabha member said that there should be no speculation on where the former party chief will cast his vote. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh wrote, "There’ve been queries on where RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates."

Who are top contenders for the post?

The fight is between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh pulled out from the race earlier and extended his support to Kharge, who he said is a senior and respected leader of the party, and against whom he "cannot think of contesting".

Singh was the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.

